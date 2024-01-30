Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Biden Has Tools to Shut Down Border

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden has "every tool in the toolbox" to secure the southern border but instead chooses not to and proceeds to lie about it.

Just as Biden used executive order to reverse every border policy of exiting President Donald Trump, all he needs is a pen to reinstitute those same policies, Mace said.

"We all know he's not telling the truth, and the mainstream media will not call him out on his lies," Mace said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Mace was reacting to Biden telling reporters Tuesday that "I've done all I can do. Just give me the power."

"We know by the time the sun set on his very first day in office, [Biden] reversed every good border security, border policy created by Donald J. Trump. He reversed all of that," Mace told Higbie. "And so all we've heard are lies. He's got every tool in the toolbox to secure the border.

"He could shut it down today, but he refuses to, which is why it's so important to get Donald Trump back into the White House. He cares about our country. He cares about our borders. He cares about our people."

