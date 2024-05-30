Rep. Mace to Newsmax: America Led by Biden 'a Disaster'

The Biden administration is counting on attention being diverted from President Joe Biden's record on the economy, border, and national security during former President Donald Trump's fraud trial in New York City, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday.

In an interview on "American Agenda," Mace lamented Biden's performance in office is hushed amid the clamor over the former president's legal problems.

"They want this headline," she said of the Biden administration.

"They don't want to talk about immigration because Joe Biden has a wide open border," she said. "He's allowed over 9 million illegals to cross in this country. And guess what? Every state is now a border state.

"He doesn't want to talk about the infant that was killed just a few weeks ago in my district in Bluffton, S.C. … by an illegal who was drinking under the influence and behind the wheel."

"They don't want to talk about Matty Hines in the upstate of South Carolina … killed on the road by an illegal," she said.

Mace charged that the Biden administration has "politicized" the judicial system, calling it "an abuse of power."

"If this can happen to Donald Trump, it can happen to anyone in this country," she said. "I talk to independent voters a lot. And what they're seeing is this injustice. They're seeing the balance of power weighted by activist judges, by prosecutors that are political consultants for the [Democratic National Committee] and the [Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee] trying to literally steal an election."

Mace said voters "have had two-back-to-back presidencies now, and they know that they were more prosperous, they made more money, they were more free … under Donald Trump. Look what's going on with Joe Biden's America today. It's a disaster."

