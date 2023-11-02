Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Biden 'Should Not Be President'

Everything that the House Oversight Committee has uncovered and will continue to uncover shows that Joe Biden "should not be president, now or ever," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday.

It was discovered this week that in 2017, Joe Biden, who had just left the vice presidency, deposited a $40,000 check to his personal account from his brother, James Biden.

The White House claims it was a repayment of a loan. However, the House Oversight Committee alleges the $40,000 was laundered through several Biden family shell corporations from China.

The Daily Caller reported that the Oversight Committee released a memo stating that the bank records of the transactions between the Biden family and its Chinese business associates ended with Joe Biden taking $40,000 of Chinese money in September 2017.

However, there seem to be a lot of loan repayments, but no loan disbursements.

Mace said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that this is an "easy way for folks with shell companies to avoid taxes, to commit wire fraud and bribery and all those things."

"Everything they accused Donald Trump of doing, Joe Biden actually has done: wire fraud, money laundering, bribery, you name it," Mace said. "And this is just the start on the Oversight Committee showing the bank records showing checks that we can trace back literally to Communist China."

"Joe Biden should not be president, now or ever. This guy has got to go, and we've gotta do our work to show the American people, and we shouldn't stop until 100% of every American in the country knows what ... he and his family did," Mace continued.

