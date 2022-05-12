Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Baby Formula Shortage 'A Crisis' of Joe Biden's 'Own Creation'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that the baby formula shortage sweeping across the United States is "a crisis of" President Joe Biden's "own creation."

"Everything, as [Rep.] Jim Jordan [R-Ohio] said just previously, costs more in this country from clothing and food to gasoline. I just filled up my truck last week. It cost me $100 to do that," Mace said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

"You're seeing massive formula shortages across the nation. Twenty-six states are reporting 40 to 50% shortage in their states, a result of tariffs on imports, on regulation hurdles, on [sic] recall by Abbott as well, and there are answers we should look at," she added.

Mace suggested that to mitigate the current shortage, states should begin tapping into emergency baby formula available at hospitals and support legislation on the matter, like that proposed by Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla.

"I sit on three committees, as you know, one of them being Oversight. We haven't had a serious conversation or hearing about the supply chain issues facing our country since the start of COVID," Mace stated.

The South Carolina congresswoman's comments come as recalls and supply chain issues have caused 40% of all baby formula products nationwide to go out of stock, according to the New York Post.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told the Post on Tuesday that the Biden administration has done little to alleviate the compounding shortage.

"'Bare Shelves Biden's failed policies have created a panic for families by failing to address a baby-formula shortage," said Stefanik, herself a new mother. "Hardworking parents are already paying the price for Biden's inflation and supply-chain crises. They can't wait weeks for formula."

