Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Epstein Case 'One of the Greatest Cover Ups'

The Jeffrey Epstein case represents "one of the greatest cover-ups in American history" and should not fade until prosecutions and prison sentences follow, Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"As a survivor, I am working and fighting very hard for other survivors," the South Carolina Republican, who has often spoken about being attacked, told "Bianca Across the Nation."

Her comments about Epstein came after she was asked about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's plan to bring an Epstein survivor to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

She responded that more lawmakers could also bring survivors as guests, and that the Epstein matter should remain in the spotlight, as it is important to show Americans "what was really going on."

She also suggested the Epstein case extended beyond sex trafficking to include potential financial crimes and intelligence-related activity.

"It's very clear that Jeffrey Epstein was involved in other things, whether it was Ponzi schemes, financial transactions that may have been against the law as an intel asset, gathering information and intel and data for other countries, or even our own," Mace said.

"This story doesn't die down until people go to jail," she added.

In other matters, Mace said the economy and public safety are key issues she said Trump should emphasize in his speech, including cost-of-living concerns, recent economic growth and manufacturing investment in states like South Carolina.

"The cost of living is huge on voters' minds right now," she said, adding that inflation was "getting under control."

The administration was making communities safer by "deporting the worst of the worst," she added.

On tariffs, Mace said she supports Trump's agenda and said Congress has a role in carrying it out, including potentially codifying elements of the administration's actions.

"I have always supported President Trump's agenda, and it is the responsibility of Congress to implement his agenda," she said. She added that lawmakers could do more than address tariffs alone, including codifying executive orders.

