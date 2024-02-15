Rep. Mace to Newsmax: DA Willis' Testimony 'Shocking'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday she was shocked by testimony from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis earlier in the day, adding Willis should be thrown off the case tomorrow at the earliest.

Willis on Thursday testified during an evidentiary hearing over misconduct allegations that threaten to upend a 2020 election interference case in Georgia against former President Donald Trump.

The revelation of a secret romantic relationship between Willis, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, and Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired for the case, provided an opening for Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the legitimacy of Willis' case. Willis and Wade testified for more than three hours Thursday.

"Honestly, it was shocking because you could see that they were blatantly lying to the court, that there were other witnesses that contradicted the testimony," Mace told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Rob Finnerty. "Fani Willis. I mean, if she's not disqualified by first thing tomorrow morning, I don't know what would be right.

"I heard from a lot of people today from all political spectrums. Everyone was just floored by what they witnessed. She literally imploded on the stand."

Willis has been accused of paying Wade more than $600,000 in taxpayer dollars, more than any other prosecutor on her team, even though Wade has no experience in racketeering cases such as Trump's.

It has been alleged Wade, since he was hired, has spent lavishly on trips and cruises he and Willis took together. Willis testified she paid Wade back in cash but didn't have documentation to back it up.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has characterized Willis' case as politically motivated, and Mace said she believes Americans are seeing it that way, as well.

"If you watched even a minute of that testimony today, you [would] see what this was," Mace said. "This was pay-to-play. This was cash. She could not explain the source of her cash, and everybody knew she was broke, using government and or campaign dollars to pay for these lavish vacations for the guy that she was sleeping with, and was for years and hid it from her staff and the folks that work for her.

"It's just absurd that this woman is in this prestigious office using Trump to pad her pocketbooks, increase her profile and her brand. It's shocking to see this go down. It was great to see leftist pundits have a meltdown on TV today, having to admit that this woman is corrupt and a liar."

