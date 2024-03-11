×
Tags: nancy mace | e. jean carroll | donald trump | george stephanopoulos | lawsuit | rape

Rep. Nancy Mace to Newsmax: I Hope Trump Sues ABC

Monday, 11 March 2024 10:07 PM EDT

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday, that George Stephanopoulos opened himself and ABC News up to a massive lawsuit and hopes "the president sues them."

During an interview on Sunday, Stephanopoulos' attempted to shame Mace for supporting Trump whom the ABC News reporter implied had been accused of rape. "That's not what it was about. He was not convicted of rape and the civil judgment was not about rape either, and I made that point," she said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Mace called his tactics "disgusting" and found E. Jean Carroll's response to her $83.3 million judgment over Trump curious. "The other thing is that she [Carroll] mocked rape. She made fun of it when she talked about the judgment she was getting, she joked. Go on live national TV talking about all the things she was gonna buy."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday, that George Stephanopoulos opened himself and ABC News up to a massive lawsuit and hopes "the president sues them."
Monday, 11 March 2024 10:07 PM
