Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Durham Didn't Get Fair Shot on Sussmann

Rep. Nancy Mace, speaking to Newsmax after a Washington, D.C., court's verdict that former Hillary Clinton-connected attorney Michael Sussmann was found not guilty of lying to the FBI, said she does not feel that special counsel John Durham or his prosecutors got their fair day in court, and that "no one is ever held accountable" for breaking laws.

"No one is ever held accountable in this country for breaking the law, particularly in the highest echelons of campaigns and the federal government," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "It's inexcusable, really, and the frustration of the American people I'm sure will be palpable with this verdict. We just want someone, anyone, to be held accountable for the laws that they're breaking."

Sussmann had been indicted on one count of lying to the FBI when he said he was acting on his own when he met with agents that claim then-candidate Donald Trump's 2016 campaign had ties to Russia.

Sussmann's lawyers won with the argument that the FBI agents were aware Sussmann was tied to Clinton.

"I hope that it doesn't end here today, and I hope that in the next case or in the future, they will allow every single piece of evidence entered into the record," Mace said. "The American people deserve to have the right to know what did and did not happen."

She added that if she wins reelection and the GOP retakes control of the House, she'll be on the Oversight Committee, and it will have subpoena power to bring investigations into several matters, mainly concerning the Biden administration.

"I hope like hell if you don't show up when we do subpoena you that we're going to hold you in contempt," she said. "There is a lot to be investigated from the Biden administration. He has literally been on the wrong side of every single issue, whether it's immigration or Afghanistan."

Mace on Tuesday also discussed the Democrats' growing calls for gun control legislation in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"Let no crisis go to waste, I think is the motto," Mace said. "Having mental health counselors in every school. That's something every person in this country could agree with."

There should also be red flag laws, said Mace.

"This kid was literally shooting strangers with a BB gun," she said of the Robb Elementary School shooter, who was 18-years old. "Why was he never charged with a crime? Why were parents being arrested on the site at Robb Elementary School who were merely trying to go into the school and rescue their kids? Why was this gunman allowed to be in the school shooting kids for over an hour?"

