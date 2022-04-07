Nancy Mace to Newsmax: Democrats Have 'Zero Interest' in Southern Border

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Thursday that she supports Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to send undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., saying, "let's see how the president and liberals up here address the situation."

"I appreciate Gov. Abbott's zero-tolerance policy and support his right to ship the immigrants who have come across his border illegally to Washington, D.C.," Mace told "American Agenda" on Thursday. "Let's see how the president and liberals up here address the situation."

She added, "I mean, what's going on is a massive crisis of epic proportions along our southern border, and as a member who sits on the oversight committee we had one hearing on the border last year. And guess what? It wasn't the southern border. It was the northern border where there are less than 10,000 apprehensions a year. But at the southern border last year, almost two million illegal immigrants are were apprehended. Those are the ones that we know of, doesn't include the ones that got through and got away."

Mace went on to say that "there seems to be zero interest, with the exception of [Rep.] Henry Cuellar down in southern Texas. He's the only Democrat that I'm aware of that wants to address the situation. And you see Gov. Abbott, he's bearing the brunt of millions upon millions of illegal immigrants across the border, the southern border last year."

