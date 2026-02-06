Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Congress Must Get to the Bottom of Epstein Cover-Up

Broader congressional scrutiny of the late Jeffrey Epstein's network, including testimony from high-profile figures such as former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, is necessary, Rep. Nancy Mace said Friday on Newsmax.

Further, the South Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "National Report," the Clintons only agreed recently to cooperate with the House Oversight Committee's demands for testimony after months of resistance.

"The biggest game we're seeing here is her evading for six months, both her and Bill Clinton evading the Oversight Committee," Mace said, while responding to an X post from Hillary Clinton in which the former secretary said congressional hearings involving her and her husband should be held in public, not private.

"This deposition is part of the process, under oath, sworn testimony, and if the chairman decides he wants to make them come public in the future, then he has the option to do that too," said Mace.

The congresswoman, who serves on the House Oversight, Armed Services, and Veterans Affairs committees, said she is open to either private or public testimony but wants answers for Epstein's victims.

"I want to get to the bottom of it," she said. "I want to know why people weren't thrown in jail."

"I want to know who covered it up and when they covered it up, and I don't care if it's a Republican or a Democrat," Mace added. People need to go to jail for this."

She said she has also pressed Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to subpoena Gates following recent public comments by his former wife, Melinda Gates.

"Who did he know and what age were they, and what did he see and witness, and did he participate in any of this?" Mace said, referring to any victims in the case, while adding that similar questions apply to Bill Clinton.

"These are really basic questions that should be answered for the victims in the Epstein saga," she pointed out.

Mace addressed Gates' recent denial of wrongdoing in an interview with Australia's Nine News, where he said his interactions with Epstein were limited to dinners and did not involve illegal behavior.

"First of all, why was he hanging out with a convicted pedophile?" Mace said. She also questioned claims that an email connected to Epstein was unreliable because it was allegedly written to himself, noting that victims sometimes document events that way so they can be verified later.

The congresswoman also responded to a recent New Yorker article that portrayed her gubernatorial campaign as faltering and cited anonymous former staffers critical of her leadership.

"I responded by retaining a law firm to sue the media that print these lies," Mace said. "These are anonymous people who definitely have it out for me."

Mace said she is leading in multiple polls in the South Carolina governor's race and suggested the article was published because her campaign is gaining momentum.

"There's a reason why the establishment is terrified that I'm going to win the race for governor," she said. "The good old boys system is over when I'm in charge."

She said her agenda includes eliminating the state income tax, modernizing state government, and pursuing justice for crime victims, including those connected to the Epstein case.

