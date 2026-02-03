Rep. Mace to Newsmax: New York Magazine Article 'Fake News'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax2 on Tuesday she has retained a law firm following the publication of a piece in New York magazine titled "Nancy Mace is Not Okay."

In the article, former staffers and aides say Mace exhibited erratic behavior and ordered them to go on late-night liquor runs.

Mace refuted the story in an appearance on "The Todd Starnes Show."

"They don't have any proof of anything. It's all just fabrication and lies," Mace said.

"I warned the magazine before they came out with this that they better be careful," she added.

"I retained a law firm last week as well, because I'm not going to be buried by mainstream media, fake news, lies," Mace continued.

"That's just not going to happen."

Mace said she has a great staff with employees who love their job, calling her office one of the most productive on Capitol Hill.

"We're really proud of our work," she said.

"I'm not going to allow them to feel bad about doing that either in serving the great state of South Carolina."

Mace denied allegations in the article that she made her staff clean one of her properties to be used for an Airbnb and that she stayed up all night drinking and having parties.

"I go to bed very early. I'm in bed by 8:30 or 9 every night," she said.

"No one's been over to my house after midnight."

Due to a condition called hemochromatosis, Mace said, she is not allowed to drink much alcohol.

"If you do, it'll destroy your organs, and you'll die at an early age," she said.

"And I love life and I love living, and I'm going to live the healthiest that I can be, given the genetic condition I have."

The South Carolina congresswoman, who is running for governor, also pushed back on reports that her relationship with President Donald Trump was damaged due to her signing a discharge petition that led to the Justice Department releasing documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I have a great relationship with the president, and we have spoken from time to time over the years," Mace said.

"I have his cellphone. I talk to his staff, his assistant," she said.

"Sometimes, I talk to him when I need something. He's always been there."

Mace said people are trying to hurt her since she is ahead in the polls in the race for governor.

"This is just a distraction. People are trying to hurt my relationship with the president and hurt my run for governor," she said.

"And I'm not going to allow it. It's all very defamatory. It's all lies."

