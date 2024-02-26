Rep. Nancy Mace to Newsmax: Protect Women's Access to IVF

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that being pro-life does not presuppose one is anti-IVF and the Republican Party needs to make clear that "American women everywhere know that we're going to fight to protect their right to access IVF and their right to have babies."

"We do care about IVF. We're going to protect women's access to IVF and make sure that they can have the families that they've wanted their entire lives," she said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Mace noted that the Alabama State Legislature is "going to fast-track a legislative fix to ensure that these fertility clinics do not shut down in the wake of the ruling."

Over the weekend, GOP presidential front runner Donald Trump made clear his support for IVF saying on his Truth Social page, "Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!"

