FBI Seeks Public Help With Missing Mom of 'Today' Host

Federal and local law enforcement on Tuesday asked the public for help in providing any information related to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday at her home in Tucson, Arizona. She was reported missing at about 11 a.m. Sunday after her family was notified she was not at church.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie, who has limited mobility, did not leave voluntarily.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said it is imperative that she is found soon because she could die without her medication.

Jon Edwards, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's field office in Tucson, told reporters at a briefing Tuesday that the agency "is doing everything in our power to bring Nancy Guthrie home to her family."

The briefing aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"The FBI is working alongside the Pima County Sheriff's Department on this incident," Edwards said.

"In terms of what the FBI is doing, we are providing the following support. Primarily, it's analytical and technical support in the following ways: We're downloading and analyzing cellphones, obtaining cell tower information, conducting interviews, and providing any and all investigative support that the sheriff's department needs."

He added, "We are looking at this from every angle, but we need your help. If you live in the area or saw something on Saturday night, the 31st of January, or Sunday morning, the 1st of February, please report it to the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI."

"Every lead and tip is important. We are aggressively pursuing and looking into every single one."

"Again, please help us bring Nancy Guthrie home," said Edwards.

Nanos said investigators are looking at all possibilities, including whether it was a random or targeted abduction. When asked whether he believed one person or multiple people were involved, he replied, "No clue."

"We have a lot of work in front of us," said Nanos. "We have a job to do, and we have someone's life who is in jeopardy."

"Job No. 1 is, we've got to find her, and we've got to work hard to do that."

Nanos provided few details on the investigation, including whether there was blood found at Nancy Guthrie's house. He said no tire tracks or footprints were found at the scene.

"We've submitted all kinds of samples for DNA, and we've gotten some back, but nothing to indicate any suspects," he said.

"I'm not saying there's blood inside that house or outside that house. What I'm saying is our team processed a scene like you would think of any crime scene."

"We go in, and we process it. We look for things like that: blood, DNA, any kind of physical evidence, fingerprints, anything," explained Nanos.

"And all of that is gathered and submitted to a lab. That lab will report back to us what they find."

"So far, what we've found from that lab is nothing that would tell us … who did this," he said.

Nanos did not answer directly when asked whether a ransom demand has been made, saying only that "we're following all leads we have."

"That's all I can tell you," he said.

"We've got hundreds of leads. And it's from you that produced those leads by telling people we need help, and I'm grateful for that."

"But I'm not going to get into all that. We have a team designated to deal with all of our leads — they're looking into all of that," added Nanos.

"We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI. They are helping us in evaluating those leads, how good they are, what their priorities should be."

