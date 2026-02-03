Nancy Grace to Newsmax: Time Critical in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance

Crime analyst and television host Nancy Grace, in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, warned that time is critical in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Grace said that the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, points to a forcible, targeted abduction.

"First of all, it's bleak. It's bleak," said Grace on Newsmax's "National Report."

Grace added that, based on what has been reported publicly, "Someone has absolutely taken her," and she stressed urgency as the search continues.

"We know the statistics, and I don't like the statistics," she said. "They taste like dirt in my mouth right now."

"With every hour that passes, the likelihood that she will survive decreases," said Grace." That is why, without losing hope, we have to hurry."

Grace cited early reports that Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home outside Tucson, citing signs of an unusual entry, including an unlocked front door and lights left on.

"Her front door was unlocked, and the lights were on," Grace said. "What does that tell me?

"That tells me that someone else entered the home and took her because it was not her custom and practice to leave her door unlocked, or all the lights on in the home."

Grace also pointed to reports that blood was found at the scene, "which obviously indicates a struggle, that someone was struck or worse."

Talk of a "mystery car" near the home, if confirmed, would also undermine the idea that the case involved a random burglary.

"If it's real, that tells me something very disturbing that this is not random," Grace said. "This is someone who drove to her house and got her out and took her away. Why?"

Grace said investigators should immediately deploy both tracker and cadaver dogs and press for transparency on where any scent trails led.

Grace said the lack of a nearby recovery suggests Guthrie did not leave voluntarily, noting her age and reported mobility limitations.

"She is not in that surrounding area," Grace said. "She doesn't have dementia. She doesn't have Alzheimer's. She has no cognitive decline.

"So she didn't just wander out of the house in her pajamas and end up in the woods. That didn't happen."

Grace said investigators should move quickly to identify people with knowledge of Guthrie's routine and access to her environment, including employees and others who might be only loosely connected.

"I believe it was a targeted attack," Grace said. "Who knew she would be there?

"Who knew she would come home from that church event and miss church the next morning? Who knew she would be there?

"Who knew her routine and practice?"

She added: "Are there cameras? What can they tell me? For Pete's sake, everybody and their brother has a Ring door cam now.

"What have we learned? That's where it needs to go right now."

Grace said she believed the suspect may not have been a close family member or friend, but someone familiar enough with Guthrie to know when she would be alone and how to remove her without drawing attention.

"I don't mean that they had lunch with her on Sunday afternoon," she said. "But someone not necessarily in her circle, somebody that cut her grass, somebody that worked on her car."

Grace said it could be "somebody that cleaned the church halls, somebody that knows her and knows her practice and pattern, that knows she'll be alone, that can take her out."

Grace said reports that Guthrie’s wallet, phone, and medications were left behind heightened her concern.

Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday asked viewers to pray for her mother's return and described her as "a woman of deep conviction" and "a good and faithful servant," adding, "We need you to bring her home."

Grace said the message reflected the family's faith and urged people to join them.

"It breaks my heart," Grace said. "They are calling on a power much greater than you or me or the police to bring their mother home."

