'Muslims Find a Home' to Air Sunday on Newsmax

The political evolution and realignment of Muslim American voters in the 2024 presidential election is examined in the original Newsmax documentary "Made in USA: Muslims Find a Home."

Airing at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, it shows a movement that defied decades of electoral trends.

When to Watch:

9 p.m. ET 'Made in USA: Muslims Find a Home'

Sunday on Newsmax – Find It Here

Directed and produced by Keith Neubert through Breakwater Entertainment, the film, through candid interviews, historical context, and expert analysis, explores how a traditionally Democrat-leaning community shaped by post-9/11 policies and civil rights concerns underwent a seismic shift toward the GOP.

It explores how patriotism, sometimes quiet, sometimes defiant, has shaped the Muslim American journey and the transformation that has occurred within that community in support of Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Among the film's featured contributors are political reporter Mark Halperin, author Asra Nomani, minority rights activist Anila Ali, and political analyst Ford O'Connell.

"'Muslims Find a Home' is a timely, thought-provoking portrait of a community in motion and a nation reckoning with change," Neubert said, noting the action that is evident in Muslim American families raising their children with dual pride in their heritage and their American identity while contributing to the nation's fabric.

"This film captures the complexity, diversity, and challenges within the Muslim American community, while highlighting their patriotism and continually evolving political journey."

"Every new wave of immigrants that comes to this immigrant-powered country goes through a period of discovering where they fit in, socially, economically, and also politically," Halperin said. "We are now in the wake of the 2024 election, seeing the Muslim American community at the top of its power historically, as they grow and they figure out where will their allegiance end up.

"It's a great position for them to be in to be able to exercise their democratic right to be able to vote individually, and as a group to have their say as part of America."

"Made in USA" is more than just a story about votes. The film delves into the rich tapestry of Muslim American life: their faith, values, patriotism, and contributions to the American story.

"The future is open right now to those who will look at this community in the diversity that it is, and not accept the establishment Muslims as the caricature they are as our Muslim community, but recognize us in all of our diversity," Nomani said.

"The lesson of this entire story is that Muslims are not a captive audience for any political party. I personally encourage any political party to keep fundamentally true to the values of America."