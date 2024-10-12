WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: murtaugh | trump | election | senate

Murtaugh to Newsmax: Trump Eyes Trifecta of Wins

By    |   Saturday, 12 October 2024 01:47 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is expanding his 2024 campaign into traditionally blue states, aiming to secure the presidency, reclaim the Senate, and expand the majority in the House of Representatives.

His Communications Director, Tim Murtaugh, emphasized this ambitious goal during an interview on Newsmax, stressing the importance of winning across all branches of government.

Speaking on "Saturday Report," Murtaugh detailed Trump's plan to do large-scale campaign events in blue states, like one at Madison Square Garden scheduled for Oct. 27, designed to send a message to key battleground states and stir excitement for down-ballot races.

"It's not just about the presidential election," Murtaugh said. "We want to win Congress, too. So, he's going for the trifecta: the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives."

The Saturday Coachella stop in Vice President Kamala Harris' home state also presents an opportunity for Trump to connect with Latino voters, boost competitiveness in down-ballot races, fundraise, and weaken Democratic support.

"When the president does large-scale events like this, of course, it gets beamed into all the battleground states, and his message resonates," Murtaugh said. "The excitement of such a gigantic crowd will be able to be conveyed in those battleground states."

Trump's strategy also aims to build momentum in states with competitive House races, which could shift the balance of power in Congress.

"We're trying to build everything toward a huge Election Day for President Trump and all the down-ballot races as well," he said.

According to internal campaign polling, Murtaugh's remarks come as Trump continues to hold a lead in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

"Every number is trending toward Donald Trump," he said, pointing out the former president's performance in national and battleground state polls.

Reflecting on Vice President Kamala Harris's recent campaign appearances, Murtaugh criticized her for being a "phony" and "inauthentic" staging public responses to crises like hurricanes. He claimed Harris's efforts are backfiring, with her media appearances providing material for Trump's campaign ads.

"We hope she continues to go out and do more media every single day," Murtaugh said. "She's a great sound bite factory for us."

"That thing on 'The View' where she was asked directly, what would you have done differently? Anything in the last four years different from Joe Biden? And she said, 'Nothing comes to mind. And in fact, I've been right there with him making all the decisions, every important step along the way.' We couldn't ask for anything better," he added.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 12 October 2024 01:47 PM
