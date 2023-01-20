Father Murray to Newsmax: The Pro-life Fight Must Continue

Father Gerald Murray told Newsmax a lot of thanks will be given to God for the end of Roe v. Wade at Friday's March for Life — and he vowed the fight against abortion will continue.

Murray, from the Archdiocese of New York, made his comments in an interview on "Wake Up America."

"There's also going to be prayers and speeches to encourage people not just to stop being part of this movement because, of course, Roe v. Wade's overturning didn't mean that abortion became illegal in all states.

"There's a good part of this country, unfortunately, where there is still abortion regime. In fact many states have gone even further and made sure abortion, right up until the birth, is guaranteed in those states.

"So, we have to fight on that level. We also have a fight to try to convert the culture because we have a culture in which mainstream media, academia, and the like, all they do is tell us abortion is a woman's right. They never talk about the right to life of the child. That's an ongoing fight that we have to keep going.

"The other side calls us haters and misrepresents what we're doing. We love both mothers and their unborn children and we want to protect children from the unfortunate decision of some mothers who want to kill them through abortion.

"There is no fundamental right to kill your child in the womb. This is the falsehood which has been propagated by the left. The Democratic Party is mostly in line with that. The Republican Party has fought for the right to life. I hope they continue to do it.

"The real issue is whether unborn children have the right to life. That's the issue. The Supreme Court said the Constitution leaves that to the states. The states now, and many of them have, need to come to the defense of those kids."

