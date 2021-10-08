Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Vaccine Mandates Show Hatred for America

COVID-19 vaccine mandates are stretching the numbers for the nation's health professionals and others dangerously thin, Rep. Greg Murphy, who is also a physician, said on Newsmax Friday, and he has come to the decision that those making the orders do not love the United States.

"I have been trying so hard to be objective during this entire process," the North Carolina Republican, a urologist, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "These folks making this decision hate America more than they love America, and they want to exert massive control."

Murphy pointed to the mandates thinning the ranks of the nation's healthcare workers, as well as those in other fields, such as Border Patrol agents.

"I've been a very big proponent of vaccinations, but you know, this is now being coercion," said Murphy. "If I had a patient, they have to sign a permission form that says they agree with the treatment plan that I'm offering them. They're not being coerced. Now everybody who is forced to be vaccinated is being coerced, and that's against every medical ... agenda, every medical mantra that I have ever been taught in 30 years of medicine."

Murphy added that medical professionals are being asked the wrong question about whether they're being vaccinated, instead of whether they have had already had COVID and have natural antibodies.

Murphy said he expects to see further staff shortages as a result of the healthcare industry mandates, and that will result in shortages in hospital capacity as well.

"We talk about hospital capacity," said Murphy. "We've talked about it for years, long before COVID. We've had so much of our time in our institutions where we had limited capacity. It's not the fact that you don't have the physical beds. It's the fact that you don't have the physical people to staff them."

Meanwhile, ailments such as heart attacks and cancer didn't go away during the pandemic, and cutting workers is the wrong way to go.

"These were our heroes," said Murphy. "These were the folks that came to work every day to save lives, and now we're taking them out of the workforce. I understand we want people to be vaccinated. We don't want our workers to give people in the hospital COVID."

However, the Biden administration, by enforcing vaccine mandates, shows "they truly don't love this country," said Murphy. "They truly just want to exert control over this country in so many different areas, not just this vaccination issue, but in so many different areas."

Murphy also spoke about comments that former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb made this week about antiviral drugs being a vital way to get through the pandemic when talk of antiviral medications before now has led to an outcry.

"What has changed is the profit motive," said Murphy. "If you look at other countries, you look at India, you look at Israel where ivermectin has been used, it has shown excellent efficacy."

However, the drug costs just pennies, and pharmaceutical companies are instead putting out expensive medications.

"If we really cared about the cost and wanting to get this worldwide, look at repurposing some drugs," said Murphy. "But there's just not profit in that."

