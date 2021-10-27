Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: FDA Panel's Vote on Kids' Shots No Surprise

It wasn't unexpected for a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel to back the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children given the pressure being put on them by the Biden administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Rep. Greg Murphy, who is also a physician, on Newsmax Wednesday.

However, the North Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he's got questions about the push to get children vaccinated.

"One thing I think that's critical to realize is that we do have childhood vaccines. We do have them for measles, mumps, rubella, smallpox, those types of things," Murphy said. "But those were childhood diseases. COVID by and large is not a childhood disease. We've had a lot of hospitalizations with children this past year, but it's been with something called respiratory syncytial virus, which is not COVID."

He added that he also had a problem with one of the advisory panel's members, who said it would not be fully known how safe the vaccine is for children until it's distributed.

"I have to say that's one of the most troubling comments I have ever heard from a physician," said Murphy.

He stressed that he's a doctor and he wants people to get their shots, as he wants this "scourge to go away," but he's not sure if that will happen by vaccinating children.

"It's not a pediatric disease, said Murphy. "They're not vectors. We saw this in a South Korean study over a year ago on this particular age group, which has been verified again multiple times."

Murphy also spoke out against the continuing push for children, or anyone else for that matter, to wear masks.

"Look at the real data," he said. "The third surge would have never occurred because that's when the nation was totally masked up and putting these masks on kids ... it's virtue signaling and I wish again it would make things go away, but it's really not proven to be the case."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here