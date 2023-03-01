Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: China 'Existential Threat' to US

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., told Newsmax Wednesday that China is an "existential threat" to the United States, even bigger than the former Soviet Union during the Cold War.

"They are our next essential threat," Murphy said during "American Agenda" Wednesday. "I think it's even more so than that. Because China has invaded this country — not only, in my opinion, on college campuses; they've invaded our country and are trying to kill our individuals with fentanyl, which is coming through our southern border."

Murphy, who has been a physician for more than 30 years, said there is little doubt that China is also responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic that swept through the world.

"When it looks like a duck, smells like a duck, it is a duck," he said. "They have a very, very, porous lab [in Wuhan]. And you will never be able to convince me otherwise, that this virus that caused 20 million deaths worldwide did not come from inside that lab, whether intentionally or not."

In addition to the more than 1 million U.S. deaths caused by the virus, Murphy said the Chinese Communist Party is essentially at war with the U.S. right now.

"They are on our campuses; they're stealing our data; they're poisoning our individuals with fentanyl," he said. "We're at war with China, whether it's ballistic or kinetic war or not. We're at war with China."

Murphy said China should be held to account internationally and pay some form of "reparations" for the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I believe [China] ought to be brought before the United Nations and some type of repercussions, reparations if you will," he said. "If you think about what's happened to the world because of what happened, without a doubt there need to be some repercussions."

Murphy said that China now supplying Russia with weapons to aid its war against Ukraine is a way to diminish the defense of the United States, who is supplying massive amounts of equipment to aid Ukraine.

"I believe the Ukrainian conflict started when [President Joe] Biden went against his general's recommendations and withdrew cowardly from Afghanistan," he said. "That left an absolute vacuum. And then [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said to his generals, Dust off the invasion plans; because just like when [former President Barack] Obama was there, we invaded Crimea. There won't be a strong America.

"So now we are fighting a proxy war with Russia via Ukraine, and China is using it as an absolute window of opportunity to provide Russia more so that we will pour more into [Ukraine]. And then, soon enough, we're going to see an invasion of Taiwan.

"When we've poured so much of our heart and soul into supporting Ukraine, this will happen with Taiwan."

