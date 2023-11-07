Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Don't 'Pause' Attacking Hamas

Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Israel should offer no pauses toward attacking the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza and that the FBI should investigate protestors opposed to the conflict.

Responding on "American Agenda" to a Reuters report outlining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's suggestion to implement "tactical pauses" in Gaza for humanitarian reasons, Mullin says in war, "there's no such thing as 'little pauses.'"

Drawing parallels to America's response to the war on terror, pursuing terrorists in the Middle East, after the attack on Sept. 11, Mullin asks, "Why would we expect the IDF, the Israeli Defense Force, to hit a pause?"

"It's ridiculous that these pro-Palestine rallies, which I wouldn't even call them pro-Palestine rallies, are suggesting" a ceasefire "because this isn't about Palestinians, this is about Hamas. Keep in mind," the senator continued, "if this was about Palestinians, the IDF would be attacking the West Bank, which the West Bank is on the" eastern side of Israel.

Notably, the Gaza Strip is one of the two main areas that constitute the Palestinian territories. The other area is the West Bank. These territories have been under various forms of control by Israel since the Six-Day War in 1967.

Nonetheless, Mullin persisted that these protests spanning the globe — "this is about Hamas, a terrorist organization. And these individuals that are supporting Hamas — not Palestinians — they're supporting Hamas at this time; we inside this country should be looking at them as domestic terrorists, just like they did the individuals during Jan. 6, they looked at them as domestic terrorists."

The congressman then asks, "Where's the FBI" in all this? "Tracking the cellphone uses? Tracking down individuals that was at the White House this weekend?"

