Dr. Robert Malone to Newsmax: Censorship 'Destroying' Medicine, Vaccine Enterprise

An architect of the mRNA vaccine technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone, who has been banned on Twitter and censored by Big Tech, issued a number of warnings on the COVID-19 vaccines Thursday on Newsmax.

''People ask me why am I speaking out? They're destroying my industry,'' Malone told Thursday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' ''They're destroying medicine; they're destroying the credibility of vaccines and the vaccine enterprise in general by having rushed all this out, and then acting as if everything is normal, and it's all hunky-dory.

''It's not. This is not OK.''

Malone noted the COVID-19 vaccines were needed urgently under emergency-use authorization to save lives amid the pandemic, but vaccine safety research ordinarily takes years if not a decade to analyze.

''This is why, typically, it takes up to a decade is because with vaccines you can have problems,'' he continued to host Eric Bolling. ''It doesn't always happen, but it happens enough times.''

He asserted that he Democrats, White House, federal government and Big Tech orchestrated a crusade to squelch debate and speech on the COVID-19 vaccines that concerns him.

''I get why we rushed to get the vaccine out through Operation Warp Speed,'' he said. ''What I don't get is the suppression of early treatment that was an alternative to rushed vaccines.''

Malone said he has taken the first two doses of the Moderna vaccine, adding that he has also had a natural immunity response from a COVID-19 infection and has been alarmed by his own anecdotal evidence of side effects.

''If you asked me the other question: Are you going to take jab three? The answer is: Are you kidding? I don't want to die,'' Malone told Bolling, as they shared their own experiences of side effects from two doses and hesitating to get a booster.

''Eric, you just said something crucial, I want to get it in: The truth is the side effects — if you have already developed natural immunity — the side effects of the jabs have a much higher frequency of happening, and they tend to be stronger,'' Malone continued.

''And this is the thing about the jabs for kids: Most of our children, the majority of our children have already been infected and developed natural immunity, and no one has studied adverse events after the jab in those naturally immune kids.''

As for the COVID-19 origin, Malone said he has no specific insight to provide, but he does speculate there are ''hallmarks'' of the virus coming from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and gain-of-function research.

''In my opinion, this has many of the hallmarks of the product of selective passage in human adapted mice and gain-of-function research,'' he concluded.

''I don't know we're going to get the answer, but it certainly has a lot of the hallmarks of what you would expect if it had been produced in a laboratory environment.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here