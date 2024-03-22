Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Moscow Attack Could Be Terrorists, Act of War

The shooting at a Moscow concert hall Friday where camouflage-clad gunmen killed at least 40 people and injured more than 100 could be linked to Ukraine as both parties are engaged in targeting infrastructure, but "we simply don't know enough to link this act to a larger piece of the chessboard," said retired Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied any Ukrainian involvement and ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Terror attacks within the context of war happen all the time. Both are engaged in targeting infrastructure, and that's where this war is going. There are indications today that the Russians are preparing to return to the offensive and Putin said it about two days ago," Shaffer said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"So we see multiple levels of conflict using multiple techniques of inflicting casualties and damage to the other. Right now, I would argue, Ukraine has very limited options of what they have left to do; and they're trying to show that they can stand up to Russia."

"It's a very difficult challenge for them again. There's a tapestry of adversaries and groups who have a big knife to use or want to use against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Russians. So, at this point, we simply don't know enough to link this act to a larger piece of the chessboard," he added.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

