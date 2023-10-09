Zionist Group Chief to Newsmax: Biden Admin Shares Blame for Israel Attack

Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's administration shares the blame "to some extent" for the attack on Israel over the weekend.

Hundreds were killed in Israel after Hamas launched an attack, leading Israel to declare war on the organization and launch airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Klein reacted to the attack on "Newsline," saying it "was the most barbaric attack on Jews since the Holocaust."

"These Iranian monsters, these Hamas monsters, have gone door-to-door, breaking into homes, murdering entire families, killing babies, raping innocent women, and slitting people's throats," Klein said. "It's just shocking."

Klein went on to criticize American protests against Israel for helping to "inspire" Hamas and Iran.

"Hamas and Iran leaders today said they were inspired by all the protests against the Israeli government in Israel," Klein said. "The United States of America helped fund, yes, the State Department helped fund, the internal protests in Israel against judicial reform. Hamas/Iran says that helped inspire them."

Klein added that he places the blame to "some extent on the actions of the Biden administration" for having "ignored sanctions" on Iran and "allowing them to sell oil all over the world again."