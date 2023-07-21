×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: morton klein | joe biden | israel | iran

Morton Klein to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Hostile' Toward Israel

By    |   Friday, 21 July 2023 04:28 PM EDT

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's administration is "one of the most hostile" ever toward Israel.

Klein said on "John Bachman Now" that Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who visited the U.S. this week and addressed a joint session of Congress, "is a ceremonial leader. He has no legitimate power to run Israel. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu does. That's who should have been invited."

Describing the Biden administration as "one of the most hostile administrations Israel has ever dealt with," Klein went on to say, "I was sorry that … President Herzog did not express some concerns about some of these actions by President Biden with respect to Iran. He's ignored most of the sanctions, allowing Iran to gain billions of dollars in monies that they never had before, and he started to fund the Palestinian Authority.

He added that "Herzog missed an opportunity to make these points clear in his speech."

Addressing the Biden administration's work on negotiations with Iran on the country's nuclear program, Klein said that Biden "is the wrong man to be a negotiator."

He also said that Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken "never" publicly stated that the United States will "support the possibility of military action against Iran if they move too close to getting nuclear weapons."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Morton Klein, National President of the Zionist Organization of America, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's administration is "one of the most hostile" ever toward Israel.
morton klein, joe biden, israel, iran
272
2023-28-21
Friday, 21 July 2023 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved