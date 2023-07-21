Morton Klein to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Hostile' Toward Israel

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden's administration is "one of the most hostile" ever toward Israel.

Klein said on "John Bachman Now" that Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who visited the U.S. this week and addressed a joint session of Congress, "is a ceremonial leader. He has no legitimate power to run Israel. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu does. That's who should have been invited."

Describing the Biden administration as "one of the most hostile administrations Israel has ever dealt with," Klein went on to say, "I was sorry that … President Herzog did not express some concerns about some of these actions by President Biden with respect to Iran. He's ignored most of the sanctions, allowing Iran to gain billions of dollars in monies that they never had before, and he started to fund the Palestinian Authority.

He added that "Herzog missed an opportunity to make these points clear in his speech."

Addressing the Biden administration's work on negotiations with Iran on the country's nuclear program, Klein said that Biden "is the wrong man to be a negotiator."

He also said that Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken "never" publicly stated that the United States will "support the possibility of military action against Iran if they move too close to getting nuclear weapons."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!