Morton Klein to Newsmax: Israel's Supreme Court Unbalanced

By    |   Monday, 27 March 2023 04:48 PM EDT

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization for America, said Monday that Israel's Knesset and Supreme Court have been feuding "for years" over the court's ability to override the legislative body.

"The Supreme Court's actions itself is what caused this government in Israel to move, to make changes," Klein said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"This has been … going on for years, discussions about this. Because right now … they choose judges to the Supreme Court by having judges on the Supreme Court and some other people who agree with the left-wing judges to decide who's in the Supreme Court," he said.

"So that means conservatives can almost never get a Supreme Court [seat], virtually every member of the 15-member Supreme Court is on the left politically, and they want to change that saying, We want more balance where you have conservative people as as well intertwined because right now it's impossible."

Klein added: "The Supreme Court … justices right now have veto power over any selection and they want that changed. That's totally not only legitimate, it's necessary. And the second major … issue is the override. A move to have the Knesset be able to override rulings of the Supreme Court.

"Why did they want to do this? Not because they just want power and they want to eliminate [the] Supreme Court. It's because dozens and dozens of times, The Israeli Supreme Court overrules black and white Israeli law, they ignore the law completely, saying it's not reasonable, they have this theory [of] reasonableness. If we the Supreme Court think it's not reasonable, we will ignore it."

"There is a move to override the Supreme Court … because [the] Supreme Court regularly overrides the Knesset."

