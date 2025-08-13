Klein to Newsmax: Glad Netanyahu Pushed Back on Gaza Starvation 'Lie'

Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he was "very glad" to hear Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "finally" push back "about the lie" of starvation in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu spoke Wednesday at the fourth annual Newsmax-hosted Fourth of July celebration at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem. Newsmax holds the event every year to celebrate the enduring friendship and shared democratic values of the United States and Israel.

"On TV shows, it's almost like 'Saturday Night Live,'" Klein said on "American Agenda." "You see a heavy-set Gaza Arab woman with a normal-looking child screaming starvation. It's comical. I'm glad he's finally pushing back on this lie. The Gaza Arabs have been screaming genocide for years while the population has doubled over the last few years — doubled. It's a hell of a genocide."

Klein noted that Netanyahu spoke about "the humanitarian aid that he's giving to Gaza" before raising a question about civilian casualties.

"In what war do we worry about enemy civilians?" he asked. "In the Russia-Ukraine war, have we heard anything about Ukraine and Russian civilians who are being killed? No one says a word. In the Iraq War that we fought against Iraq, 100,000 civilians were killed. No one said a word.

"During Nazi Germany, the Holocaust, millions of civilians were killed. No one said a word. Why are people screaming about the Gaza enemy civilians, 90% of whom voted for Hamas, 93% by their own polls supported the Oct. 7 massacre? Why are we worried about them? Because it's a way to condemn Jews. This is pure antisemitism, people worrying about enemy civilians."

The ZOA president also said he wished that the Israeli leader had "talked a little bit about Islam" in his speech and what he says are the ultimate aims of its adherents.

"The president of Egypt, [Abdel-Fattah] el-Sisi, said, we need a reformation of Islam which promotes hatred and violence against Jews and against Christians," Klein said. "I wish [Netanyahu] made it clear that Mahmoud Abbas has made it clear, no Christian or Jew will be allowed in any future state of Palestine. That the leaders of Hamas have said, first, we want to kill the Jews, but next we're going to kill all the Christians.

"I wish he had said the charters of Hamas and Fatah call for the murder of every Jew and for the destruction of Israel. One point needs to be made very clearly: this Arab Islamic war against the Jews in the West is not about land. It's not about economics. It's not about a state. It's about destroying the Jewish state of Israel, ultimately destroying America and killing as many Jews and Christians as we can."

