Tags: morton klein | israel | hamas | terrorists

Morton Klein to Newsmax: World Now Sees Hamas Clearly

By    |   Sunday, 15 October 2023 01:45 PM EDT

The world "now sees clearly" that Hamas is a "monstrous group that wants to kill every Jew," and the war is now an opportunity for Israel and the West to unite against Islamic terrorism, Morton Klein, the national president of the Zionist Organization of America, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The Hamas charter says explicitly that every Jew on Earth must be killed," Klein told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "The world has to understand we're dealing with outright evil.

"This has nothing to do with land or the Palestinian state. They've been offered a state three times in the last 20 years. They turned it down because they refused to accept the clause that 'we support Israel as a Jewish state.'"

But still, he said he finds it shocking that Saturday, the Biden administration allocated $33.7 million from COVID-19 funds in the American Rescue Plan to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a Palestinian relief organization.

"UNRWA is an organization that teaches kids to hate Jews and to murder Jews," said Klein, adding that the Palestinian Authority teaches hatred, violence, and murder first against Jews, but also against Christians and other non-Muslims.

"We are at risk here in the United States of America," said Klein. "With this open border, many radical Muslims have come in from Syria, Iraq, and Libya, and this is a big danger. We have to address this issue, but the world now will begin to understand."

Meanwhile, funding sources from the administrations of President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama were a lot different than under former President Donald Trump, said Klein.

Trump cut off $500 million from the Palestinian Authority while Biden "ignores that" and gives $800 million "to this terrorist regime that wants to destroy Israel as much as Hamas does."

Trump also would never have agreed to the deal to give Iran $6 billion in a hostage trade, said Klein.

