Dick Morris to Newsmax: Successes Will Boost Trump After What He Faced

On the third anniversary of the Biden administration’s FBI raid on President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Dick Morris reflected on Newsmax about what Trump faced as he sought a second term and what he has accomplished more than six months after Inauguration Day.

Morris, an adviser to Trump and former presidential adviser to Bill Clinton, told “Finnerty” that Trump's policies should only help Republicans during the 2026 midterm elections and Trump’s historical legacy.

“Look at what Trump has done,” Morris said. “It's incredible. His tariffs are working. There's no inflation. Good job growth is back. He's brokering peace all over the world. And it is incredible to watch this man at work.

“I think the juxtaposition of the garbage they threw at him when he was running for office versus the incredible stuff he's accomplished in office, that contrast has to help Trump incredibly, at least in ’26 and certainly in the eyes of history.”

Morris said what the Biden administration and Democrats did to prevent Trump from becoming president again damaged the integrity of the criminal justice system, and that voters noticed.

“As we look at the Democratic efforts to destroy Trump, to indict him four times, to convict him, to try to get him in jail, and doing everything they could to get it to happen before the election, it becomes very clear that the American people really decided to hell with this,” Morris said. “They decided, I don't care about this stuff. They understood the bias and the willingness of the government to bend the truth or disregard the truth.

“And I think that it really represents not so much Trump's victory as the demise of the criminal justice system. I think the underlying assumption that our prosecutors and our Justice Department are fundamentally fair became eroded severely as a result of the Mar-a-Lago mess.”

