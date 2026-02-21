Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Win House and Senate

Political analyst Dick Morris said Saturday on Newsmax’s "Saturday Report" that he believes Republicans will defy historical trends and expand their power in the 2026 midterm elections.

"I think [President Donald] Trump is going to win both the House and the Senate," Morris said, pointing to what he described as strong national conditions under the president’s leadership.

"I think that the economy is doing very well. Inflation is very low. The border is largely closed at this point," Morris said.

He added that Trump "has significantly reduced crime across the country by throwing criminals out of the country and his deportations," arguing that "all that adds up to a strong Republican victory coming up."

Morris dismissed claims that the midterm contests will be competitive.

"I think the Democrats are trying to portray this race as close. Some are even saying Trump has the edge in Congress. I think that’s all nonsense," he said.

"With the same verve and the same conviction that I predicted Trump would win in 2024 and win the popular vote and win all the swing states, I have a green light for 2026."

When asked about historical trends that often see the party in power lose seats in midterm elections, Morris argued this cycle would be different.

"Bear in mind that the two times that the party in power has not gained seats, one was after 9/11 and the other was after the Republican attempt to oust President Clinton over Monica Lewinsky, those were both extraordinary times," he said.

Morris contended that current issues favor Republicans, citing “the economy, the immigration situation and the Democratic penchant for suicide.”

"They’re basing their whole campaign on keeping murderers and rapists in the United States and opposing deportation," he said. "I think it’s going to kill them in the election."

"I think Trump is going to have a very, very good election night again," Morris added.

