Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump 'Orchestrating Makeover' of GOP

Dick Morris, a political operative and adviser to former President Bill Clinton, told Newsmax Saturday that former President Donald Trump has "orchestrated a makeover" of the Republican Party and will likely run again in 2024 because he has already solved the problems now plaguing the nation.

"Clearly, he's running," Morris, the author of the book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" said during "Saturday Report." "The key thing to remember is that Donald Trump is the only candidate — and I stressed this in my book — who can say the four magic words, 'I did it already. You can't control borders? Nonsense, I did it already. Inflation is inevitable in our global economy. Nonsense, I held prices down already. You can't get gas back to $2; there's a global shortage. I did it already.' And in each of the areas that are [President Joe] Biden's problems and Democratic problems, Trump solved them already."

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

Morris said that while there may be similarly minded GOP candidates, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could make a move in 2024. Those are mostly unknowns as far as how they would deal with foreign policy and domestic issues, whereas voters know well how Trump would do things.

"He's a builder. And imagine somebody who built the most beautiful building in the world, and then the successor came in and tore it all down," Morris said. "He's going to want, as a craftsman, to rebuild that, to bring the country back to where it was at the end of his presidency. He is immensely proud of that, and he's determined to restore that."

In addition to his personal appeal to voters, Trump has also remade the Republican Party as a MAGA, America-first organization, as shown by the number of people he has endorsed who won their elections.

"In 2016, Trump orchestrated a takeover of the Republican Party," he said. "Now he's orchestrating a makeover of the Republican Party. It's unprecedented. It's never happened before, and the former incumbent president really is reshaping the Republican Party and making it into a MAGA, America-first institution."

Morris said that Trump's power to successfully endorse and campaign for GOP candidates is a "tremendous positive" for the Republicans going into the midterm general elections in November.

"What Trump brings to the party, more than positioning, is energy and fire," he said. "I think that it's absolutely pivotal in this election."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!