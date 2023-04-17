Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Private' Companies Can 'Censor'

Author and adviser to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Dick Morris, told Newsmax Monday that while the U.S. Constitution strictly prohibits the federal government from censoring citizens, private companies and individuals can censor, or abridge speech as much as they like.

"The danger of censorship always comes from the government," Morris said during "American Agenda" Monday. "We have a Constitution that prohibits any law that abridges freedom of speech of the press by the government. But a private individual can abridge all he wants; they can censor anything they want."

In a column on his website published Sunday, Morris said that while the Constitution stops the government from engaging in censorship, private companies like Google have stepped "into the void," dominated by "radical leftists."

"Like cancer cells, they take over the management of the companies to use their powers and capital to advance their own agenda of critical race theory, transsexuality, and ESG objectives," Morris wrote in the column. "They are using their new powers to censor political viewpoints with which they disagree. For example, Congressman Ken Buck, R-Ariz., reports that 'Google regularly suppresses search results for websites and news stories that present ideas contrary to their preferred narrative.'"

Morris said the country has moved censorship away from the government to the private sector where it can be used against conservatives.

"The point of my column is that we have now moved the locus of censorship from the government to the private sector," he said Monday. "It's not the FBI that's doing it, its Google and search engines, and the other paraphernalia of the Internet sites."

In addition to censoring the speech itself, financial platforms like PayPal re blacklisting and "deplatforming" conservative users and businesses that express views contrary to the progressive narratives, all under the guise of fighting "hate speech."

"Writing in the Washington Examiner, Nihal Krishan notes that when a group is identified as spreading hate or extremism, the accusation will be shared broadly across the financial industry, with policymakers and with law enforcement, inflicting more punishment for those blacklisted by PayPal," Morris wrote in his column.

As an example, Morris cited how Google's algorithm returns pages and pages of negative material on Donald Trump, and "fact-check" sites that are biased to "debunk" conservative claims.

"[The fact-checks are] so biased and so distorted," he said. "And we wonder why our kids are moving to the left. We can't do anything about it with current laws because you can't abridge freedom of speech."

