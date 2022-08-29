Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems 'Out to Get' Trump 'Any Way Possible'

Dick Morris, political activist and adviser to former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, told Newsmax on Monday that the Democrats are using federal agencies like the FBI and IRS to "get" Trump "any way possible."

"I think the Democrats realized [they can't beat Trump at the polls] and they decided to abstain from the political process and just use the control of the FBI and the IRS, and the various government agencies, to hound Trump out of office, and hopefully indict him, and make it illegal for him to run," Morris said during "American Agenda" on Monday. "It won't work, but we're going to go through it. They're going to indict Trump on any grounds they can."

Morris said the recent FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was "a fishing expedition" to find something incriminating on the former president.

"Democrats, and the whole point of my book 'The Return,' have abandoned the political process in their effort to get rid of Donald Trump," Morris said. "They literally are willing to use the courts and the law manipulated by them to supersede and replace the American people in their choice of a president, and to try to dictate it to them based on statutes and laws, and I don't think it's going to succeed."

Morris said Democrats will almost definitely find a reason to indict Trump to drive him from the American political stage.

"That's why they did the search warrant," Morris said. "That's why they're harassing him as much as they can. It's of a piece [that] they're going after his family, going after his children, going after his business, and groups that supported him.

"All that harassment is of a piece with the desire to go outside of the political realm and get rid of Donald Trump by any means possible."

Morris said that no matter what happens, Trump supporters should be restrained because Democrats will end up demonizing and weaponizing any discontent with the prosecution of the former president.

"It's one of these daisy chains you end up with where the government does something outrageous to Trump, and then Trump replies, and his supporters react," Morris said. "Then they spend three months investigating whether the reaction was revolution or not.

"You can imagine that kind of thing would happen, so I would hope that his supporters would be restrained because they don't want to open a new avenue of attack against Trump."

