Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump's 'Dominance' From Indictment

Author and adviser to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Dick Morris, told Newsmax Monday that despite facing a criminal indictment in New York, Trump’s double-digit lead over his 2024 GOP rivals shows his “political dominance” over the Republican Party.

“[A new YouGov poll] found that Trump is running against 14 other candidates at 51% of the vote, [whereas] two weeks before that, he had 46%,” Morris said during “American Agenda” Monday. “A month or two before that, he was down, I think, to 41% or 42%.”

Trump’s rise in the poll, which also shows him beating undeclared candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head matchup 57% to 31% among Republicans and independents, comes as he prepares to be arraigned on criminal charges in Manhattan Tuesday following last week’s indictment by District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to the data.

“It's hard to imagine how you can get 51% of the vote for you against 13 other candidates, all of whom are popular, all of whom are well known,” Morris said. “[There are] no negatives really among them. Such a sign of political dominance and political strength is to be really awe inspiring “

The polling was conducted with 1,089 U.S. adults between March 30-31, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.

Trump arrived at Trump Tower on Monday and is due in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday afternoon to be arraigned on the charges in the indictment relating to a 2016 “hush money” payment to porn star Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair the pair had years earlier, CNN reports.

Morris said he would advise Trump to use the case to talk about how Democrats, like Bragg, are weaponizing the justice system against Republicans and conservatives.

“I would go around the country talking about freedom of speech,” Morris said. “Talk about the usurpation by the Democratic Party and the weaponization justice.”

The YouGov poll finds that there is almost an even spilt about the way voters are seeing the indictment, with 39% saying they were either “enthusiastic” or “satisfied” with Bragg bringing the case, and 37% saying they were “dissatisfied” or “angry” about the situation.

Another 24% said they were not sure, according to the poll.

It is the first time in American history that a current or former president is being charged with a crime.

