Dick Morris to Newsmax: Big, Beautiful Bill Will Mean 'Clear Sailing' for 2026

President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful bill" will pass the Senate and wind up on his desk for a signature, and the way it's been laid out will mean "clear sailing" into the 2026 elections, author and Trump advisor Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"It's wrong to be surprised at any Trump success," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count," but still, he noted that the president made a "fundamental mistake" in 2017 during his first administration, when he put reforms or repeal for Obamacare ahead of tax cuts.

"The tax cuts passed, but not until late December of 2017, and by the time they really kicked in, the Republicans had lost the upper hand in the House," Morris said. "It set up Trump's defeat in 2020."

But this year, Trump avoided that same mistake by putting tax cuts first and getting them passed, said Morris.

"I think they'll pass the Senate and I think it's going to be clear sailing going into the 2026 election, because I think the economy will be doing incredibly well," he added.

Meanwhile, there were three sources of income not included in the House's bill.

"First of all, he's selling federal land in Utah," said Morris. "He's said that we're not going to pay any more for drugs than the least amount the drug companies charge other countries, and he's already pushed in and passed $400 billion of new tariffs. And that's 10% revenue to the US. Then he got other tariffs lined up on China, Europe, Mexico, and Canada. So he could have over a trillion dollars of new money to kick around."

Then, there is a "good possibility" that the big, beautiful bill will result in exempting anyone making less than $150,000 a year from paying any federal income tax at all, "which would mean the United States would be a low-tax haven for the world," said Morris.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com