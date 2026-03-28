Morris to Newsmax: Schumer, Dems' Protests 'Endanger Travelers'

Political commentator Dick Morris on Saturday accused Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats of letting protest activity disrupt airport operations and endanger travelers, arguing the situation reflects misplaced priorities amid ongoing political fights over immigration and government funding.

Speaking on Newsmax TV's "The Count," Morris said recent demonstrations affecting airports are "backfiring" on Democrats, pointing to long security lines and travel delays as evidence of strain on federal systems.

He claimed the Transportation Security Administration is struggling to manage large-scale disruptions, raising concerns about safety at a time of heightened global threats.

Morris argued the delays are more than an inconvenience, saying extended wait times could pose risks, particularly for elderly travelers and those with urgent travel needs.

He framed the issue as part of a broader failure to balance protest activity with public safety.

He also linked the disruptions to immigration-related activism, contending that protests are being carried out in support of individuals who should not be prioritized over American citizens.

Large crowds protested Saturday against the war in Iran and President Donald Trump's actions in "No Kings" rallies across the U.S. and in Europe.

Minnesota took center stage, with thousands of people standing shoulder to shoulder to celebrate resistance to Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement.

People rallied from New York City, with almost 8.5 million residents in a solidly blue state, to Driggs, a town of fewer than 2,000 people in eastern Idaho, a state Trump carried with 66% of the vote in 2024.

Morris described the demonstrations as effectively targeting the public, rather than policymakers, by interfering with travel and daily life.

His remarks come as Sen. Schumer, D-N.Y., has defended Democrats' stance in the government shutdown, tying the impasse to concerns over immigration enforcement.

Schumer has argued that proposed measures lack sufficient oversight and could have harmful consequences if implemented without changes.

The Senate majority leader has also pushed back against Republican support for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act, disputing claims that the legislation is centered on voter identification.

He has warned the proposal could lead to large numbers of eligible Americans being removed from voter rolls under stricter documentation requirements.

Republicans, however, maintain that the SAVE America Act is intended to ensure that only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections, arguing that proof-of-citizenship requirements would strengthen election integrity and public confidence.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com