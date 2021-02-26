Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Feminists Should Be 'Repulsed' by Equality Act

The House's Equality Act puts trans people above women, according to former presidential adviser Dick Morris on Newsmax TV.

On Thursday, the House passed the Equality Act, which guarantees LGBTQ protections under the nation's labor and civil rights laws. It now moves to the Senate.

"It's being framed now, by conservatives, legitimately as Equality Act vs. religious communities and religious liberty," Morris told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith on Friday's "Spicer & Co." "I think you can also frame it as the Equality Act vs. Feminism. It's 'all women are created equal except for trans women.'"

As an example, Morris said female athletes, who benefited from past laws requiring parity with men's sports, now must actually compete against people born with the male gender.

"It creates a situation where the genuine feminists have to take a backseat to the trans," said Morris, who advised former President Bill Clinton and former president Donald Trump.

"I think Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Bella Abzug, and even Betty Friedan, and maybe Gloria Steinem would be really repulsed by this. It's not equality. It's supremacy of trans."

Kelly Sadler, who advised Trump, joined Morris on the show.

Sadler, who said she moved her children from public to private school so they could attend class in-person, was concerned about the bill's effects on religious schools and institutions.

"I got an email from the principal saying, 'This Equality Act, although it sounds so great, it's going to have to force us to teach things we do not believe, that are not biblical, that are a government-mandated definition of sexuality. And if this passes in the Senate, we might be forced to shut our doors.'"



