Dick Morris to Newsmax: Mamdani Is Ending Capacity to Punish Criminals

With New York City’s mayoral election only weeks away, recent polling is pointing to a surprise victory for self-labeled “Democratic Socialist” Zohran Mamdani. Presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax on Saturday that New Yorkers are in for some turbulent times because Mamdani will end “the capacity to punish people for crime.”

“In 2022 Mamdani sponsored a bill called the Less Is More Act, that passed, and says that if you're out on parole and you break the law, you can get two free breaks of the law before you have to return to jail. And as a result, 85% of parole violators stay free after re-offending. And it was 57% before the law passed. So what he's really doing is ending the capacity to punish people for crime,” Morris said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

The author of “The Real Charlie Kirk” said that Mamdani’s policies on crime and punishment will only serve to hurt everyday New Yorkers.

“And when you look at his positions on sending social workers instead of police, when there's domestic violence and his opposition to repeat offender laws, career criminals that really cracked down on them and give them major sentences — I think you're seeing a guy who absolutely opposes the idea of incarceration,” Morris added.

