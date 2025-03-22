Dick Morris to Newsmax: Not Known If Documents Address JFK Theories

The news accounts of the release of a trove of documents concerning the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have not addressed many of the theories about his murder, so it's not known whether the documents do not back up the theories or if there is information that still hasn't been released, political analyst Dick Morris said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I was very disappointed in those documents, and we have to realize that very few of the people who go on TV talking about it have actually waded through them," said Morris, an advisor to President Donald Trump, on Newsmax's ''Saturday Report."

He said he's particularly interested in hearing the opinions of people like Jim Douglas, the author of "Unspeakable," which "was basically Bobby Kennedy's theory about the assassination, that it was orchestrated by the CIA to stop the reconciliation of the U.S. and Russia and prolong the Cold War."

Morris added that he's interested in whether the more than 60,000 pages released last week dealt with claims of an association between Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald and the CIA, whether the CIA was involved in the assassination.

"Those elements have not gotten publicity and I don't know if it's because they're not in the documents, there were documents that weren't released, or if it's a fantasy and it isn't true," said Morris.

"Unfortunately, this release has not given us a lot of time to do it," he added. "Those who have written extensively on the subject, written books and memos and everything else need to come forward, and Newsmax and other stations need to have them on expressing their opinions as to what they think this document release has done to their conspiracy theories … those who talk about the autopsy, the failure to do a full autopsy and the failure to preserve elements from Kennedy's organs? Those are all theories that made a lot of sense to me when I read them. But I don't see these documents. "

