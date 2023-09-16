Dick Morris to Newsmax: Polled Nonvoters Prefer Trump Over Biden

Former White House adviser Dick Morris highlighted the results of an Emerson University poll on Newsmax’s "The Count" on Saturday. The poll, conducted among nonvoters, revealed a preference for former President Donald Trump, with a 35 to 13 margin over President Joe Biden.

The poll encompassed 1,000 individuals who initially expressed their intention not to vote. However, according to Morris, a noteworthy number admitted to having voted in the 2020 election when questioned about their hypothetical voting choices.

"Where they polled people who said they were not going to vote, and you know, you say, 'Why are you doing that?' Well, most of them do end up voting, or many of them do. And in the sample, they interviewed 1,000 people. They said they're not going to vote. But then they asked, 'If you did vote, how would you vote?' Since I've asked them, they voted in 2020 and said they would vote for Trump by 35 to 13," Morris said.

Morris added that "a group of nonvoters, yet to be counted in the polls, said they had a favorable view of Trump at 70%, while 78% expressed a negative view of Biden," according to the Emerson data.

This development is significant, he said, because for decades the Democratic Party has relied on a high turnout from the broad spectrum of the electorate, including individuals in less visible or underserved areas.

"So this is historic because in the past ... the Democrats have always counted on a high turnout because all the people you find are the rocks and nooks and crannies of the electorate," he said. "When they come out and vote, they end up voting Democrat.

"Whereas only the highly motivated people vote Republican, but this completely switches it. It says that the couch potatoes, the people who don't want to vote, people who [are] apathetic and cynical, say the hell with both of them. If they did vote, they would vote 3-to-1 for Trump," he added.

As Election Day approaches and efforts are made to increase voter turnout and engagement, the level of support for candidates is expected to fluctuate. In this context, it's anticipated that "Trump is going to go up and up and Biden is going to go down and down — the polls right now as [they] basically mirror what is Biden's high watermark," he concluded.

