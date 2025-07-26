Dick Morris to Newsmax: Brennan, Comey Likely Facing Indictments on Russia Plot

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's conclusions about former President Barack Obama and his intelligence leaders' ploy to undermine President Donald Trump after his 2016 win are "absolutely right," and could lead to indictments for two key figures, former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-FBI Director James Comey, Trump advisor Dick Morris predicted on Newsmax Saturday.

"My wife, Eileen, and I wrote a book in 2016 called 'Rogue Spooks' that exposed the [Russia] dossier and this entire scandal, and now it's all coming true," Morris said on Newsmax's "The Count." "I think that Trump is going to have to appoint a special prosecutor. [Sen.] Lindsey Graham suggested that, and I don't think he would have if that had not been wired in advance."

Morris added that he thinks that prosecutor will, over the next year to year-and-a-half, gather evidence.

"I think that Brennan and Comey are very likely going to be indicted and I hope convicted," Morris said. "As far as Obama, in a way, he may be saved by Donald Trump because Trump got the Supreme Court to declare that the actions the president took while he was in office could not be used to prosecute him, and that may be the basis of Obama wriggling out of any culpability for these coup d'etat-like actions."

Meanwhile, Morris said he believes the mainstream media is downplaying Gabbard's allegations, but said "we're at an inflection point here."

"CBS has been taken over now by Paramount, and NBC looks like it's about it looks like it'll either fail or be taken over," said Morris. "I think that we're watching an inflection point here. I think that MSNBC and CNN, and the other networks are going to have to change. Their leadership is changing. Their advertisers are running out on them. The ratings are crashing. And I think you're going to see I think the Paramount deal was absolutely the turning point here."

Morris on Saturday also discussed a new University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and other indicators that the economy is improving under Trump's presidency.

"Well, it's a very sudden and strong, frankly newfound optimism that wasn't there a few months ago in April," said Morris, noting that at that time, 36% of the people said the economy was either excellent or good.

"Now that's up to 47%, a gain of 11 points in just two months," he said. "Americans are on the cusp really now of turning the corner and seeing the economy as good under Trump. They already feel there's no inflation. They already feel that there's substantial progress toward economic growth. They approve the tariffs. But this is the first time the most fundamental in. The economy turned around so dramatically."

However, he stressed that the economy is doing well, but not thriving yet.

"It's on the cusp of thriving, but it is for the average voter," he said. "It's now turning the corner from negative to positive. If you look at the signs, the low inflation rate, the progress in deportations, I think the handwriting is on the wall that this is going to become a tremendous positive. And I think when we look back at the Trump presidency, you'll be saying, wow, we had a great economy. Well, he didn't until now, but now he does."

