Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden's Actions Far From 'Democratic'

President Joe Biden's claims that he is the candidate most supportive of democracy is a farce, says political consultant Dick Morris.

"Biden poses as the defender of democracy, but is it democracy when he tries to force his opponent to be removed from the ballot?" Morris questioned during an appearance on Newsmax’s "Saturday Report."

"Is it democracy when he [Pres. Biden] attempts to impose a gag order on his opponent, threatening legal consequences if he speaks out – using the courts to prevent exposure of alleged fraud and employing the Department of Justice against political opponents — these are affronts to democracy," Morris asked.

Former President Donald Trump has said that Democrats and federal bureaucrats have "weaponized law enforcement" against him. He is also subject to a gag order issued by a New York Court.

Trump’s advisor went on to assert that Biden's accusation that it is Trump who is endangering democracy is ironic, given Biden’s actions, which he perceives as being undemocratic.

"For him to say that Trump is endangering democracy while he's trying to keep Trump off the ballot and stop voters from making their choice is ridiculous," Morris stated.

Switching gears to the Republican primaries, Morris, also the host of "Dick Morris Democracy" on Newsmax, shared his insights on GOP presidential contenders Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

Despite their extensive efforts in Iowa, Morris anticipates a low poll impact.

"I don't think it's going to have a dent. Trump is solidly in the lead in Iowa," Morris remarked.

Addressing Haley's recent statement about her campaign coming back in New Hampshire, Morris interpreted it as an acknowledgment of potential defeat in Iowa.

"I think both Haley and DeSantis are going to be defeated badly in both primaries," Morris asserted.

He predicted challenges for Haley in her home state of South Carolina, suggesting a loss to Trump might knock her out of the race.

"The problem there for Nikki Haley is that it's her home state, and I think she's going to lose that one too to Trump, and I think that will knock her out of the race. I don't think she'll be able to continue," he said.

