Dick Morris to Newsmax: Dems Can't Run on Record, Deflect to Trump in Midterms

Dick Morris, a political activist, author, and advisor to former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, told Newsmax Monday that Democrats cannot run on their horrible record in the midterm elections, but must focus on demonizing Trump instead to energize voters.

"They know they can't run on [President Joe] Biden's record. They know they can't survive. A comparison [with Trump's record]," Morris said during "American Agenda" Monday. "What they're trying to do is make this race entirely about Donald Trump. Not about their own candidates, and not about Biden. That's why all of the stuff that they say now about the special master. It's all designed to focus on Trump, so we're not focusing on Biden."

Morris said that the F.B.I. raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and Biden's "extremist" speech from Philadelphia earlier this month are all designed to keep the public's eye off the rising inflation, border crisis, and foreign policy failures.

"It's like, 'look over here,' right? But 'look over here,' and that's their strategy," he said. "That's what they're trying to do."

He said that a new poll out from NBC News showing voters with a 54% negative opinion about Trump did not accurately capture those people likely to vote in the November midterms, but a sample of 1,000 registered voters, a substantial percentage of whom do not vote in Congressional races.

"It's easy to get wrong," he said. "That poll is of registered voters, not likely voters, though. Forty percent of registered voters don't vote in Congressional elections, so it is usually much more Democrats than Republicans."

The poll was conducted between Sept. 9-13 with 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

While Trump's favorability dropped a couple points, and Biden's increased similarly, both Republicans and Democrats were evenly split at 46% each in who should have control of Congress, according to the survey.

"We often think about wave elections," Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies told NBC News. "But this year, we may think instead about a 'waves' election where unprecedentedly strong crosscurrents push voters in different directions, with an end result that may not be what we expected."

Most of those surveyed said the country was on the wrong track, and cited the issues of the economy, political division, and border control in making their assessment.

