Nate Morris to Newsmax: Career Politicians Have Run America 'Off a Cliff'

Kentucky Republican Senate candidate Nate Morris said Friday that “career politicians have run our country off a cliff,” arguing that Washington needs outsiders with private-sector experience during an appearance on Newsmax 2's “John Bachman Now.”

Morris said his campaign is centered on restoring election integrity and breaking what he called a decades-long cycle of entrenched political leadership.

"These career politicians, we know they have run our country off a cliff," Morris said. "That’s why we’ve got to have outsiders, business people — this should never be a career for anybody. This is service, and that’s what it means to go to Washington."

He said he plans to serve only two terms if elected and has called for term limits, adding that longtime officeholders have become disconnected from voters.

"I’ve called for term limits. I’m the only person in my race that’s doing that," Morris said.

During the interview, Morris also voiced support for the SAVE Act and voter ID requirements, saying they are necessary to secure elections.

"We’ve got to show an ID. We’ve got to protect our elections," he said. "This is about protecting everybody’s vote, every American’s vote."

Morris argued that requiring identification to vote “is real simple” and would prevent election interference.

"If you show up to vote, you want to show an ID. And that’s not discrimination. That’s not racist. You should show an ID," he said.

Morris also tied immigration policy to election integrity, claiming Democrats rely on illegal immigrants to maintain political power.

"The Democrats — they’re in complete panic mode because they know they depend on these illegals to win elections," he said.

He added that his campaign supports a strict immigration crackdown.

"We’ve called for a full moratorium on any new immigration coming into the country until we deport every single illegal," Morris said, arguing the move would make elections "so much safer and so much more fair."

Morris highlighted his business background as a key distinction from his Republican primary rivals.

"I’m very proud that I’ve never run for office before. I’m an entrepreneur and business person," he said. "I started with about $10,000 and created one of the largest waste management companies in the United States."

He said his experience building a company and creating jobs gives him a perspective lacking in Washington.

"We need people that have signed the front of a paycheck, not just the back of a paycheck," Morris said. "We’ve got people making decisions for us … that haven’t lived in the real world."

Morris is one of several candidates competing in Kentucky’s Republican Senate primary scheduled for May.

