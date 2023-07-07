Mark Morgan to Newsmax: WH Cocaine Location Had 'Highly Controlled Access'

Law Enforcement analyst Mark Morgan told Newsmax Friday that it is "ridiculous" that the highly trained Secret Service and FBI may be unable to find out who left cocaine in a "highly controlled access" area of the White House during the holiday weekend.

"The FBI and the United States Secret Service are two of the best organizations in what they do. They also oversee some long-term sophisticated, complex, investigations that cover multiple continents. To think that they cannot quickly discover whose cocaine this was is just ridiculous to me," Morgan said during "American Agenda" Friday. "This is not heavily trafficked like Walmart the day after Thanksgiving. This is still a very highly controlled access [area]. Visitors don't come there, only staff and high level."

NBC reported Thursday that a white powder later tested as cocaine, was discovered in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday.

According to the report, the substance, which caused a brief evacuation of the White House when it was found, was discovered in a "cubby" near the building's West Entrance.

White House secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday that it was found in a "highly trafficked" area.

"What I wanted to be very clear is that this is a heavily, heavily trafficked, heavily traveled, to be more accurate, area of the campus of the White House," NBC reported Jean-Pierre telling reporters Wednesday. "It is where visitors to the West Wing come through."

According to the news outlet, the location was close to the Situation Room and the area where vehicles for Vice President Kamala Harris would be parked, which is a different location than first reported Monday.

Morgan told Newsmax he had visited the area several times and used those very cubbies to place his own cell phone in while at the White House, and that the area is only used by White House staff and high-level administration officials.

"Although they may not have a camera on that specific cubbyhole, they have manifests, they have logs, and they do have surveillance of the White House grounds," he said. "They know everybody who made [it through] that entrance and as long as the White House allows Secret Service to do their job, [they will find out who owned the cocaine]."

Jean-Pierre bristled with a reporter during her press briefing Friday when she was asked if it belonged to President Joe Biden's son Hunter, who is a recovering drug addict, the National Review reported.

"There has been some irresponsible reporting about the family, and I've got to call that out here," she said during the briefing. "The Biden family was not here. They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. They came back on Tuesday. So, to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible."

