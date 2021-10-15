Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Numbers of Immigrants This Year Surpass Records

The Biden administration is now saying it will reinstate the Trump-era, remain-in-Mexico policy next month and require asylum seekers to remain across the border.

But the numbers of immigrants who have already entered the United States illegally this year has already far surpassed the amounts recorded in years passed, former acting Border Patrol commissioner and Heritage Foundation visiting fellow Mark Morgan said on Newsmax Friday.

"We're waiting for September numbers to come out, but we're looking at 1.9 million apprehensions this fiscal year under this administration," Morgan said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Your viewers need to understand that is the all-time historic high for this country."

In addition, 400,000 people have gotten away into the United States, said Morgan, and the Biden administration has released 600,000 more, totalling 1 million immigrants that have been allowed to enter the United States this fiscal year, Morgan said.

The administration is reinstating the remain-in-Mexico policy after a court's order, but meanwhile, there are "hundreds of thousands" of immigrants that have claimed they were emboldened to come to the United States with President Joe Biden in office, but have said they would not have made the trip if former President Donald Trump was still in office, said Morgan.

"This administration dismantled an entire network of tools and authorities and policies that were actually applying consequences," said Morgan. "That's why we saw the numbers go to historic [levels] and that's why we're seeing it now."

However, the Biden administration "continues to lie" and convince Americans that they are removing most of the immigrants.

"The facts say otherwise," said Morgan. "The immigrants or smugglers know it. That's why they're coming."

He also slammed the administration's border policies as "inhumane," after being shown a video of children being lowered over the border wall.

"Thousands of immigrants died trying to illegally enter," he said. "It's unbelievable."

