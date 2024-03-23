×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: moran | mtg | biden | johnson

Rep. Moran to Newsmax: I 'Disagree' on Vacating Speakership

By    |   Saturday, 23 March 2024 06:22 PM EDT

Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, told Newsmax he disagrees with the call from Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to vacate the speakership of Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.

Appearing on "Saturday Agenda," Moran positioned himself far and apart from Greene, stating he approved of Johnson and that now is the time for unity within the Republican Party.

"I actually completely disagree with what Ms. Greene had to say yesterday about Speaker Johnson. He is an authentic conservative and a true fighter. And he wants border security, just like the rest of us," Moran said.

On Friday, Greene filed a motion to vacate during a House vote on the $1.2 trillion bill to fund the government, which President Joe Biden signed Saturday.

"I voted against that package yesterday — the appropriations package — because it did not include strong enough border policy changes — the border policy changes that we need," Moran said.

"But what we need to learn to do in the Republican Party is be unified. We don't have to have uniformity of thinking, but we need to be unified. And, frankly, I think this is a distraction from that goal," he continued.

"And the more unified we can get behind Speaker Johnson, the more ability we can get him to negotiate on the ends that we want to see."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, told Newsmax he disagrees with the call from Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to vacate the speakership of Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.
moran, mtg, biden, johnson
278
2024-22-23
Saturday, 23 March 2024 06:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved