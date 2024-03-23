Rep. Moran to Newsmax: I 'Disagree' on Vacating Speakership

Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, told Newsmax he disagrees with the call from Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to vacate the speakership of Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.

Appearing on "Saturday Agenda," Moran positioned himself far and apart from Greene, stating he approved of Johnson and that now is the time for unity within the Republican Party.

"I actually completely disagree with what Ms. Greene had to say yesterday about Speaker Johnson. He is an authentic conservative and a true fighter. And he wants border security, just like the rest of us," Moran said.

On Friday, Greene filed a motion to vacate during a House vote on the $1.2 trillion bill to fund the government, which President Joe Biden signed Saturday.

"I voted against that package yesterday — the appropriations package — because it did not include strong enough border policy changes — the border policy changes that we need," Moran said.

"But what we need to learn to do in the Republican Party is be unified. We don't have to have uniformity of thinking, but we need to be unified. And, frankly, I think this is a distraction from that goal," he continued.

"And the more unified we can get behind Speaker Johnson, the more ability we can get him to negotiate on the ends that we want to see."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

