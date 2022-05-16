Florida AG Moody to Newsmax: DHS' Mayorkas 'Fighting Harder for Cartels' Than US

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody told Newsmax Monday that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is “fighting harder for cartels” than he is for Americans, based on documents she has reviewed from Customs and Border Protection.

“Secretary Mayorkas is the head of the Department of Homeland Security, charged with protecting our homeland and the American people,” Moody said during “Eric Bolling: The Balance" Monday. “From the document that we found through litigation, it shows that he is working harder for the Mexican cartels, he is working harder for the unvetted illegal immigrants flooding into our borders, than he is at protecting the American people.”

According to the document obtained by Moody’s litigation with CBP, “Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) will exploit migration flows and entrench themselves in the smuggling cycle. TCOs endanger vulnerable individuals, amass illicit profits that feed cartel violence in Mexico and along the border, and create a volatile border environment.

“Both (President Joe) Biden and Mayorkas, who said he would transform immigration in this country, and that is what is happening from the moment this administration took office,” Moody said. “They started blatantly ignoring federal law. They started letting those that are here illegally out of our jails, telling our sheriff's ‘We’re not going to detain and deport them.’ That's in violation of federal law.”

Moody said the administration started canceling operations designed to capture illegal migrants committing crimes in the United States and building up programs to help illegal migrants stay in the country once they were here.

“It is astounding the circumvention of federal law that they have gone to and the jeopardy with which this has placed America in,” she said. “It’s dishonest. It’s abhorrent of a top official of law enforcement,” she said. “As long as I am the attorney general, I’ll keep insisting that those we put in these trusted positions to actually enforce the law do their jobs.”

Moody said that when Title 42, the public health restriction allowing for some migrants to be returned to their countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is lifted later this month, even the administration is preparing for a larger surge of illegal migrants coming across the border, threatening the safety of migrants and citizens alike in the region.

“They know that when they lift Title 42, that there will be serious safety implications,” Moody said. “That's their words. They know that the money is going directly to the transnational criminal organizations, and they have nailed down these routes, and it is fueling violence, and, that violence doesn't stop at the border, it comes right into our country.”

