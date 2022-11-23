Montana AG Knudsen to Newsmax: Gender Case a Constitutional Issue

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, one of 18 attorneys general involved in a lawsuit stemming from an Iowa school district's decision to withhold information on a child's gender identity from parents, said on Newsmax on Wednesday that the case revolves around a constitutional argument protecting parental rights under the 14th Amendment.

"You've got a school district there in Iowa that has promulgated a problem of a policy that says if a child decides they want to transition if they're confused or going through some sort of crisis and they decided they want to undergo gender transition, the parents don't get informed unless the child chooses to inform them," Knudsen, a Republican, said on Newsmax's "National Report."

He added, "A school can't give my child an aspirin without my consent, but somehow, we're going to be in a situation and a world now where the school can decide to help my child transition from one gender to another without my consent."

Even though the case in question is in Iowa, such "radical woke policies" are in place nationwide, said Knudsen.

A lower court has rejected an injunction from parents in the case, and that is under appeal because of the "irreparable harm about to be done here," he added.

It would be ideal if the school district would take its policy away, as it's "just insanity," he added.

There are also teachers who are speaking out about informing parents, and that's because they're being put in a "very difficult position," Knudsen said. "This is obviously being driven by some woke members of the administration, possibly a school board, but you are now asking teachers who have to communicate with parents regularly to keep information secret now … you're just undercutting teacher-parent relationships, and I think that's very harmful."

