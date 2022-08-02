×
Tags: monkeypox | georgia | primary

Dr. McCormick to Newsmax: I'm Worried Monkeypox Will Lead to Mandates

(Newsmax/''American Agenda'')

By    |   Tuesday, 02 August 2022 06:01 PM EDT

Coming off a Republican primary win in Georgia, Dr. Richard McCormick, who is running for Congress, told Newsmax on Tuesday he is concerned that the political reactions to monkeypox would lead to excessive government spending and mandates.

Speaking to "America Agenda" about monkeypox spreading beyond the group localized to men having sex with men, McCormick, an emergency room physician, predicts the virus will spread but notes that it is not deadly.

When asked about a vaccine requirement for monkeypox, the Marine Corps and Navy veteran said:

"This is what worries me ... once again, people are going to start clamoring for government control of our lives and government overreach, government spending, everything that goes with government control, instead of allowing people to make a decision based on their discussion with a physician and their risk factors both to contracting the disease and its ultimate outcome."

The doctor's comments to Newsmax came amid California Gov. Gavin Newsom's declaring a state of emergency in that state due to the monkeypox outbreak. The Democratic governor's declaration would allow the California government to procure more vaccines, but there has been no mention of a mandate for any population.

McCormick noted that a decision for vaccination should be between a patient and doctor and should "never be mandated by the government."

According to Geert Vanden Bossche, whose evolutionary model predicted leaky COVID-19 vaccines would lead to breakthrough infections in populations vaccinated against the virus, monkeypox may be just a red flag of more "microbial diseases and cancer as they become more prevalent due to relative exhaustion of the adaptive immune system in these [COVID-19 vaccinated] populations."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 06:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

